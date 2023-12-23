Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce pays homage to Ric Flair.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Christmas Day. It's an incredibly important matchup considering it's against a divisional rival and playoffs are right around the corner. For that reason, interim coach Antonio Pierce used Ric Flair to hype his team up ahead of the Week 16 matchup.

When asked about how the team is feeling heading into the Chiefs game, Pierce claims the Raiders are “feeling like Ric Flair,” according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. If that's not the most perfect way to build confidence, then I don't know what is.

The “Raiders are feeling like Ric Flair today, we had the ‘Woo!' We had that going on today. So, confidence, swag, belief. You got to have that, man. You got to walk into the building believing you are the baddest a**, right?”

Las Vegas is currently 6-8 on the season and desperately needs to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive. So, it makes sense why the Raiders want to channel their inner Ric Flair. Antonio Pierce has done a fantastic job lighting a fire under his team and we should see them ready to go on Monday night.

Antonio Pierce made his head coaching debut with the Raiders on November 5 against the New York Giants. Since filling in as the head coach, Las Vegas has gone 3-3. They're still a bit volatile. However, the team has played substantially better since firing Josh McDaniels.

The Christmas Day game should be a fun one though. Maybe Ric Flair himself will arrive and support the Raiders on Monday night. The city of Las Vegas might lose its mind if they see him in the stands!