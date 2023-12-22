Don't expect Maxx Crosby and Patrick Mahomes to go out caroling together following their Christmas Day matchup

When the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs sync up on Christmas Day, don't expect to see Maxx Crosby and Patrick Mahomes exchanging gifts or holiday well-wishes. Sure, they might exchange some (not-so-friendly) trash talk with a few profanities thrown in there, but that will be the extent of it. The Raiders and Chiefs represents one of the NFL's most notable rivalries, so it's only right that the Chiefs star quarterback and the Raiders star defensive end have some very real beef with one another.

The Patrick Mahomes v. Maxx Crosby Beef is REAL!! pic.twitter.com/gEIdRQOms1 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2023

This is not a rivalry that is rooted in mutual disrespect. Maxx Crosby hasn't diminished what Patrick Mahomes has been able to accomplish in his career, or vice versa. No, this is a rivalry of two All-Pros who have genuine on-field antipathy for one another, and let me tell you, those are the most fun rivalries to watch unfold.

Now before you write this Christmas afternoon matchup off as a sure-fire Chiefs win, remember, Kansas City's offense has sputtered this year in a way it hasn't at any point in the Patrick Mahomes era, and ever since Mark Davis canned Josh McDaniels and turned to Antonio Pierce, the Raiders have played inspired football. Plus, with an extra three days of rest following a 63-21 beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders will be well-rested and fighting to keep their remarkably slim, yet mathematically plausible NFL Playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, on an individual level, Crosby is looking to finish in the top ten in sacks for the second consecutive season. And boy, wouldn't a few big plays against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense be the best Christmas gift that fans of Maxx Crosby could ask for?