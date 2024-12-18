The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Atlanta Falcons 15-6 on Monday night. While it was a disappointing loss, it was another solid game for Brock Bowers. The rookie tight end is close to breaking the all-time receiving yards record for a rookie at his position. Bowers spent his off day watching the PGA Tour-LIV Golf showdown, which featured Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

Bowers was a guest on the TNT broadcast during the round.

So not only is Bowers there, but his quarterback Aidan O'Connell is at the course. Christopher Powers of Golf Digest is at The Showdown and noticed a key difference between Bowers' spot and O'Connell's.

“Probably the funniest thing I’ve seen so far at the Showdown is Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers getting the inside the ropes VIP treatment while Raiders’ injured quarterback Aidan O’Connell is standing firmly outside of the ropes,” Powers posted on social media.

The Showdown shows the Raiders have a star in Brock Bowers

There is not much to be positive about around the Raiders this year. They have two wins and will likely have a top-two pick in the NFL Draft in April. With that pick, they are likely to replace O'Connell at quarterback. But last April, they hit a home run with their selection of Brock Bowers. The Georgia product may not have been talkative on the broadcast, but he is a star on the field.

The Raiders are still settling into their home in Las Vegas and have not played a playoff game there yet. They have a star on defense in Maxx Crosby, who is out for the rest of this season. And now they have a star on offense in Bowers. With a rookie quarterback, they can become the talk of Sin City.

The immediate success of the Vegas Golden Knights shows that the city will rally around a pro sports team. The Raiders can ensure it is them by getting a great quarterback to pair with Bowers.