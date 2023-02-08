The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to imminently trade or release their quarterback of almost the last decade in Derek Carr, and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks the organization should look no further than Ohio State Buckeye signal-caller CJ Stroud as their new QB.

After a disappointing 6-11 campaign, including nine losses by single scores, the Raiders need to do a better job of finishing games, according to Orlovsky. And Stroud has the ability to do just that for the franchise.

“We sat with Davante Adams in Week 18, and he said [he] wants a young guy [he] can grow with,” Orlovsky said on NFL Live on Wednesday. “Davante has goals of being the greatest ever, and he wants a young guy…that doesn’t necessarily fit the Rodgers mold.”

“The name that continues to come to mind for me with the Las Vegas Raiders is CJ Stroud,” he explained. “If you had to ask me about Josh McDaniels’ offense, what does it look like, it’s asking the quarterback to make a bunch of decisions in a short period of time, every play. CJ Stroud lives that, and growing in that system, having control, having to understand fronts and coverages and manipulation and different progressions.”

CJ Stroud might have the highest floor of any quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Dan Orlovsky sees him fitting in very well with Adams and the Raiders.

“If you’re the Raiders and Davante Adams who want that young player, CJ Stroud is the guy you’re going to have to go up from the seventh pick and go get but if you think that you’re a good football team — and they are — they need defensive help. Don’t wait for the quarterback if you’ve pegged him to be the guy to grow with Davante for that next five, six, seven year stretch.”

With Derek Carr on his way out and Aaron Rodgers certain to cost a fortune, it would certainly make sense for the Raiders to look into trading up for Stroud this April.