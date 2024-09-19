The Las Vegas Raiders initially brought Davante Adams in to help college teammate Derek Carr. The pricey duo could not “Get it Together” and it was “Torture” for the fans and front office to say the least.

The shifty 6-1 wide receiver did not “Billie Jean” the situation once the quarterback was jettisoned though. No, Adams stuck around to provide a few “Thriller” moments for an upstart squad.

Adams already has one touchdown, 14 receptions (5th best), and 169 yards (8th best) this season with Gardner Minshew II under center. The 11-year veteran showed no signs of slowing down either while snagging an impossible 30-yard toe-tapping touchdown in a 26-23 Week 2 Raiders win over the Baltimore Ravens that got the stubborn Maxx Crosby fired up.

ESPN's Raiders beat reporter Paul Gutierrez asked about the outstanding catch during Wednesday's Week 3 practice to prepare for the declawed Carolina Panthers. Adams did not hold back either.

“Those are the ones you just got to be great in the moment and make it,” Adams shared. “It's tough to simulate that because it'll be a lot of falling on the ground. We like to stay up as much as possible. But yeah, sometimes you get them. And you better make (the play) with (the throw) you get…Making plays is contagious.”

As for the comparisons to the King of Pop?

“(Haven't seen them), No. I used to be a big fan,” Adams admitted. “I used to watch all the time, but it's been a while.”

Gutierrez practically had to ask Adams for a quote after the NFL on ESPN social media channels ran with a Michael Jackson meme commemorating the most recent highlight reel catch. Adams finished the game with nine receptions for 110 yards and that one amazing six-point score.

Adams does not see much value in watching old highlights often though. It's on to the next play for the respected veteran.

“I mean, I don't watch it too much. It's still the same when you watch it the 20th time,” stated Adams. “I don't like to live in my successes but it's always fun to get one like that. (Watching replays) is for your friends and everybody else. For us, we make grabs where we are diving on the ground all day at practice. They don't get to see most of the stuff.”

“You go out there and get maybe five to 10 opportunities to show people,” Adams continued. “But it's a little bit more routine than what people may think. It looks crazy and it looks good on the replay but in live action it's not necessarily easy to get the toes down and all of that. But to catch that ball, we like to come down with that every time.”

Underdog Raiders rolling with with Davante Adams

The Raiders are a surprising 1-1 after knocking off Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. Next up are five winnable games (three at home) against middling squads before facing off against the champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Panthers just benched Bryce Young. The inconsistent Cleveland Browns come to Sin City for a Week 4 clash before a trip to Denver.

The stuck-in-the-mud Pittsburgh Steelers will land in Las Vegas for a Week 6 separation game. A short trip to see the struggling Los Angeles Rams should let the front office know what to do before the trade deadline. Being in the middle of the NFL Playoffs conversation going into the holiday would not be a bad situation for a team no one gave much credit to this offseason.

Adams is too good to languish on an also-ran roster. The Raiders would be able to recoup great value should they falter the next few weeks. If not, expect more fireworks from one of the best offensive players to ever grace the gridiron.