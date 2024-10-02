Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has been at the center of trade rumors after he requested a trade from the team on Tuesday, and now he continues to be hit by injuries. Adams is expected to miss Sunday's AFC West clash with the Denver Broncos due to a hamstring injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

If he does indeed sit out, it will be the second straight game that Adams has missed due to the injury, after he was absent for the Raiders' win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

Trade buzz around Adams and the Raiders has been very loud over the last few days after head coach Antonio Pierce liked a social media post suggesting that Adams had played his last down with the team. Adams officially requested a trade a few days later, and the sweepstakes have begun.

Despite the natural discussion surrounding the timing of Adams' injury, his hamstring is something that is hampering him and is expected to keep him out for 1-2 more weeks, with a possible return in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Teams having conversations with the Raiders about Davante Adams have been informed his hamstring injury is expected to keep him sidelined 1-2 weeks,” Russini reported on X, formerly Twitter. “I’ve been told this is a real injury. He is expected to miss this week, but could be back next week if there are no snags.”

The Raiders are off to a surprising 2-2 start to their season with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. Their Week 5 matchup agains the 2-2 Broncos will provide clarity on a tight AFC West race behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders will miss Adams on the outside once again against a Broncos defense that has been one of the best units in the NFL over the first month of the season.