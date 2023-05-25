Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Davante Adams trade ideas and rumors have been floated around the NFL world following the Las Vegas Raiders’ forgettable 2022 season. Although a trade is reportedly unlikely, it does seem to be a possibility. Adams recently addressed rumors that suggest he wants a trade, per Jesse Merrick.

“If you’re that bored, go play Monopoly or some s**t,” Adams said.

Adams previously made a cryptic comment in regards to the Raiders’ vision for the team moving forward. The comment led to further speculation about a potential Adams departure.

“[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent,” Adams said, via Mirin Fader of The Ringer. “We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.”

The Raiders had high hopes for the 2022 campaign after bringing in Davante Adams. His connection with QB Derek Carr was strong, but the results didn’t translate to the win-loss column. Las Vegas finished with a 6-11 record, leading to changes on the roster. Notably, the Raiders replaced Carr with veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

It was recently revealed that Garoppolo underwent surgery following the 2022 campaign and his timetable is unclear. The Raiders are still hopeful that Garoppolo will be available for the start of the 2023 season, but nothing is guaranteed at the moment.

For now, Davante Adams will continue to prepare for the ’23 season with the Raiders unless something changes. This will certainly be a situation to monitor as the offseason rolls on.