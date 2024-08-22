The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the 2024 NFL season with fresh expectations. The Raiders parted ways with their former head coach and GM, leaving room for new leaders to lead the next era of Las Vegas football. Raiders fans understand that winning is a process, such as one young fan who got brutally honest when speaking about his team's expectations for the coming year.

A KTNV reporter asked the young fan how he felt about the Raiders, and he gave an honest response:

“We're not going to the Super Bowl. I already know,” the fan replied, via KTNV on X (formerly Twitter).

But the young fan's honesty did not stop there. When asked what Las Vegas needs to do to be successful during the season, he offered a savage tip.

“Not to get arrested,” the fan told the KTNV reporter.

The Raiders have had players on their roster get into legal trouble in the past. One of the most concerning situations occurred with former defensive end Chandler Jones, who was arrested and eventually cut from the team in 2023. Jones appears to have begun reconciling his troubles and is in a better place.

Las Vegas hopes to keep its challenges on the football field when the 2024 NFL regular season begins.

Raiders get fresh start in 2024

New head coach Antonio Peirce has a lot on his plate, but he has the tools and personnel to succeed. The Raiders have made headlines during the NFL preseason period for their quarterback battle. Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew have been neck and neck for the starting spot. However, Minshew seemed to win Pierce's favor in late August.

Peirce explained why Minshew got the QB1 distinction after Las Vegas' 27-12 Aug. 17 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

“A lot of things went into it,” Pierce said, via ESPN. “It wasn't based off of [solely] last night. There's a lot of factors. So, we feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity to get off to a fast start, and that's what we're going with. We support him, our team's behind it, our staff's behind it, the organization's behind it.”

Minshew comes off an honorable 2023 stint with the Indianapolis Colts. He amassed a career-high 3,305 yards along with 15 touchdowns in 17 regular season games. It will be exciting to see what Minshew and the rest of the Raiders' offense can accomplish as they start a new campaign with a revamped squad.