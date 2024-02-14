Chandler Jones appears to be doing well following a concerning series of events in 2023.

Chandler Jones had an eventful 2023-24 season. The 33-year-old defensive end entered his second year with the Las Vegas Raiders but was released from the team amid legal and mental health concerns. He became an NFL free agent, but news of a breakthrough surfaced with his elaborate social media post.

Chandler Jones looks to be in a better place after concerning news during the 2023-24 NFL season

The Raiders released Chandler Jones from the team in late September after his arrest for allegedly violating a domestic violence order. Then, the defensive end went on a confounding social media post tirade, which evoked concerns about his mental health.

However, he looks to have turned to a new leaf, as he shared a thoughtful and reflective social media post.

“Over the past few months, I've been dealing with some personal matters, but I'm happy to share I'm feeling much better now,” Jones posted on X. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my family, friends, and fans for your unwavering support.”

The former Pro-Bowler continued, “Additionally, I want to offer a sincere apology to anyone I may have unintentionally offended. Your understanding and support mean the world to me.”

It is great to see Chandler Jones feeling better. Hopefully, he will continue his trajectory and possibly get another chance to play amid his tenure as an NFL free agent. During his last full season with the Raiders, Jones amassed 21 solo tackles, 17 assists, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

If all remains well, perhaps an NFL team in need of a veteran defensive player will give Chandler Jones an opportunity.