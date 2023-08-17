Joint practices with other NFL teams during preseason is a time to work together with another unit to help each other improve on certain aspects of their game that need polishing. But apparently Maxx Crosby and Cam Akers did not get that memo, after the two got into fisticuffs during the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams' joint practice.

Feeling like he needed to infuse the Raiders with much-needed energy after seeing their lethargy, Crosby chased after Cam Akers while the Rams running back was finishing a carry during 11-on-11 drills. Despite the play having reached its conclusion, the Raiders defensive end decided to knock the ball out of Akers' hands. Akers, not taking too kindly to that gesture, gave Crosby a shoulder nudge. And that was when all hell broke loose.

Maxx Crosby then retaliated with a punch, drawing return fire from Cam Akers. Players from both the Raiders and Rams' side rushed to break up the fight to prevent further damage towards players who will be playing huge roles for their teams in the upcoming season. But Crosby was undeterred, saying that Akers “got what he got” due to philosophical differences on how they approach the game.

“I was just doing what I do. And he didn’t like that, so he got what he got,” Crosby said, per Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Both the Raiders and Rams coaching staffs were not fans of both Maxx Crosby and Cam Akers' actions, so what they did to ensure that practice would go smoothly the rest of the way was to hold both of them out of further sessions. The Raiders ended up sidelining Crosby for the duration of practice, while the Rams kicked Akers out.

There might be some voodoo aspect at work that forces the Raiders and Rams to exchange blows every time they join each other for joint practices. As The Athletic pointed out, back in 2021, the Raiders and Rams engaged in multiple fracases, including a huge special teams brawl. The hope is that these sorts of conflicts help both teams out in the long run instead of being a detriment.