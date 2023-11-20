A change of scenery has new Raiders DB Jack Jones raving about Antonio Pierce at the expense of Patriots coach Bill Belichick

Jack Jones' tumultuous year and a half with the New England Patriots came to an end just a week ago, when the Patriots released their 2022 fourth-round pick after a string of disappointing developments both on and off the field. In the days following his release, Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and when talking with reporters, he acknowledged that “It just wasn’t the best fit,” for him in New England. At that point, after Jones had cleared the air once, you didn't expect that he would have much more to say about his time with the Patriots.

However, following the Raiders tight loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jones took to Instagram to give his new coach some love, or depending on how you choose to look at it, to take a shot at his former head coach, Bill Belichick (h/t X account of Sophie Waller of AtoZ Sports).

A strong message from Jack Jones: (Via Jack Jones’ IG) pic.twitter.com/QBXY9PRJj0 — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) November 20, 2023

That's some remarkably high praise for Antonio Pierce, who despite being largely responsible for an emotional turnaround in Las Vegas, has still only coached three NFL games, and still has an interim tag attached to his name. Maybe Jones is getting at something here. Maybe Pierce is the exact kind of coach who should be getting opportunities in the NFL. Or maybe this was just an excuse to throw some shade at the 71-year-old Belichick, who probably doesn't “get” Jack Jones on a human level like Antonio Pierce, or most younger coaches would.

It'll be interesting to see if this is a momentary blip, or if Jack Jones' career can be rehabilitated in the long-term in Las Vegas. If Jones were able to find multiple years of success, on and off the field, in Las Vegas, it would certainly be a feather in the cap of Antonio Pierce.