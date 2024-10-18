The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough go of things through the first half of the 2024 NFL season. Las Vegas is 2-4 heading into Week 7 and sits at the bottom of the AFC West, seemingly with no hope. Hope seemed to leave the Raiders after they traded Davante Adams to the Jets. Now the Raiders may be without their top wide receiver for a crucial game against the Rams.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers did not practice on Thursday, per The Athletic Vic Tafur. Meyers has missed multiple practices with an ankle injury, which makes his availability this weekend an open question. This is more concerning because Raiders coach Antonio Pierce had mentioned that the goal was to get Meyers back out there on Thursday.

This is bad news for a Raiders offense that needs all the juice it can get. Las Vegas is hurting for offensive playmakers after trading Davante Adams to the Jets and now possibly without Meyers in Week 7.

If Meyers does miss this week, the Raiders will be forced to turn to Tre Tucker and DJ Turner as their primary wide receivers. This would also put a ton of pressure on rookie tight end Brock Bowers to produce at a high volume.

It won't get any easier for the Raiders either. Next up is a Week 8 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers describes locker room mood after Davante Adams trade

Speaking of Jakobi Meyers, let's hear what he had to say this week about the Davante Adams trade.

Meyers was asked about the mood in the Raiders locker room after losing Adams.

“It's like a period on a weird situation,” Meyers said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. Meyers is now the top wide receiver in Las Vegas with Adams gone.

“Instead of a comma or a dot, dot, dot. Whatever you call that.”

An ellipsis?

“There we go, man,” Meyers laughed. “But yeah, at least now we know what we're working with. Hopefully, everybody's happy and we can just make plays with what we've got.”

The Raiders offense was a shaky operation even with Adams in the mix. Now they look even worse on paper.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders play in their first game without Adams on the team.