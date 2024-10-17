The Las Vegas Raiders traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets, finally ending a few days of speculation. Out of many suitors, the star wideout ultimately ended up with the Jets to reunite with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers. While he went from a 2-4 team to another 2-4 team, the latter believes they remain in a good spot to qualify for the postseason. Meanwhile, Davante Adams looks back on his time with the Raiders before the Jets trade.

“This whole thing kind of transpired a little weird, but at the end of the day, we're in a better place,” the wide receiver said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I think that the Raiders are in a better place as well, and everybody can kind of move on.”

The Jets welcome their new WR

Meanwhile, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce admitted that losing an All-Pro WR is tough, but at the end of the day, it's business as usual for his team.

“Next man up, move on,” the coach said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “He was out for the last [three] weeks, so we're fine… That's how we've been really operating the last couple weeks. You never replace an All-Pro receiver like Davante. But at the end of the day, we're not trying to. We're trying to be the best version of ourselves.”

The Jets believe trading for Adams gives them more flexibility on offense, drawing defenders away from Garrett Wilson. On the other hand, the addition of Adams might mean a reduced role for Mike Williams, though it's unclear whether the team will trade him as part of the roster reshuffle.

Moreover, his future with the team became a little murkier after Aaron Rodgers called Williams out after their nail-biter loss to the Bills in Week 6.

The quarterback's game-clinching interception involved Williams, whom Rodgers said “wasn't in the right spot,” leading to the turnover that cost them the game. Additionally, Williams also missed practice afterward due to personal reasons.

Still, the former Packers teammates have begun working together on the playbook in preparation for their new team's Week 7 matchup against the Steelers.

“I expect to be on the same page. I'm hoping that we click. He's been out for a few weeks with a [hamstring] injury and we haven't played together since 2021, but we have a lot of memories to call upon. He has an incredible recall,” Rodgers said.

What's next?

That said, the team hopes to get past this spot of turbulence in their season. After firing Robert Saleh, the Jets are still dealing with linebacker Haason Reddick's contract saga while also dealing with rumors blaming Rodgers for Saleh's firing.

All this noise have led to a 2-4 record, and the Jets better hope their situation finally calm down so they can focus their attention on winning.