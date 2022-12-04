By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves with a bit of momentum after winning their last two games over the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. But in order for them to win their third straight game, which will come against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, the Raiders are going to need star running back Josh Jacobs on the field.

Jacobs has been dealing with a calf injury recently, and it has lingered in the buildup to the Raiders contest on Sunday afternoon. Jacobs has been labeled as a game-time decision for this contest, and while that’s the case, there’s some hope that Jacobs will be able to play through the injury like he did in Week 12 against the Seahawks.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (calf) will work out pre-game to see if he can go, source said. Similar to last week — when he gained 303 yards from scrimmage — there is optimism that he can play, but no one will know for sure until the workout.”

As noted above, Jacobs had a similar dilemma last weekend, but ended up playing and leading the Raiders to victory by picking up over 300 total yards in the game. Had Jacobs not played, the Raiders would not have won, and that likely will be the case once again against the Chargers.

For now, it sounds like there’s some optimism that Jacobs could play, but his status will be worth keeping an eye on ahead of the Raiders 4:25 PM EST (1:25 PM PST) start time today. If Jacobs can go, Las Vegas should have a shot to pull off a big upset over their division rival and win their third straight game.