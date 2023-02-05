The NFL has always been challenged by making Pro Bowl as enticing as possible, but it appears that it remains to be a considerable issue for the league. Fans and players usually find it difficult to get sincerely excited about the Pro Bowl, and that is very much represented by the blunt take of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacob about the event’s new format.

“This shit is stupid,” Josh Jacobs said about his view of the Pro Bowl format that is being introduced this year by the NFL (via Tashan Reed of The Athletic).

While the NFL has tried ways to make the Pro Bowl more interesting, the league has mostly failed with its attempts. The Pro Bowl remains one of the most mocked All-Star events in sports in part because the NFL can’t seem to find the right balance of making it competitive while at the same time as safe as possible for the players participating in it. It is perhaps the crux of what makes Josh Jacobs feel that way about the Pro Bowl.

This time around, there is no actual game. Instead, there will be a total of three 7-on-7 flag football games.

In any case, at least there’s something to fill the void this week for football fans who can’t wait for Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Jacobs finished the 2022 NFL regular season as No. 1 in the entire NFL with 1,653 rushing yards to go with 12 touchdowns on 340 carries.