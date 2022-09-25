Just a few days ago, the Las Vegas Raiders were in a bit of a pickle with Josh Jacobs’ situation. The running back was listed as questionable for their Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans due to an illness. However, the team decided to not let him fly with the team. It was all but expected that the Raiders will be without their lead back for Week 3.

Thankfully, the Raiders got a stroke of good luck a few hours before kick-off. According to Ian Rapoport, the team flew in Josh Jacobs on a private plane to Tennessee. After a day’s worth of recovery, the team decided that the running back is ready to play, much to the delight of the fans.

The #Raiders flew Josh Jacobs private yesterday as he recovered from his illness. He worked out today and was deemed good to go. A huge lift. https://t.co/6DmoanaWN0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

The Raiders need every bit of help they can get on offense in Week 3 against a stout Titans defense. WR2 Hunter Renfrow has been ruled out for the game due to injury. Without one of their key options on offense, Josh Jacobs figures to have a more prominent role for the team this week.

This season has started off terribly for the new-look Raiders under Josh McDaniels. They were touted as a potential top contender for the AFC West crown, and even a dark horse Super Bowl contender. However, they started the season 0-2, losing to division rivals Chargers and the Cardinals. It’s not looking good for them right now.

Many expected some growing pains for the Raiders in the first few weeks of the season. A new coach and new members of the offense (such as Davante Adams) will do that to you. However, if they want to start contending this year, they’ll need to clean their act up quick.