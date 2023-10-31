The Las Vegas Raiders crawled their way to a lifeless 26-14 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions to close out Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, and after another quiet game, Davante Adams clearly wasn't too happy with his lack of production. With frustrations from his star receiver mounting, Josh McDaniels had an honest admission on his situation after the game.

Adams finished the night with just one catch for 11 yards, despite being targeted seven times. One of those targets resulted in a drop from Adams, but he was also missed by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on plays where he was wide open on several different occasions, which can obviously be frustrating. After the game, McDaniels admitted Adams can only do so much, seemingly throwing a shot at Garoppolo for his awful night under center.

Via Vic Tafur:

“McDaniels on Adams’ frustration: ‘He can only do what he can do. He got himself open. … We just have to keep working.'”

What should the Raiders do with Davante Adams?

The Raiders offense is a mess right now, and they are completely underutilizing one of the best wide receivers in the game in Adams. After starting the season with four straight games where he had at least six catches and 66 receiving yards, Adams has only had more than six catches in one game, and has failed to surpass 57 yards during that stretch.

With Adams' frustrations mounting, calls for the Raiders to trade him are only growing louder, and while that isn't likely to happen, it's clear something needs to change within their offense in order to further maximize Adams' talents. Things are on the verge of spiraling out of control for the Raiders, and if Josh McDaniels doesn't get Davante Adams more involved soon, his time with the organization could end up coming to a swift end.