By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Josh Jacobs has been one of the best running backs in the NFL the season, leading the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense. After suffering a brutal finger injury against the Rams in Week 14, Jacobs gave an update on whether he plans to play in Week 15 against the Patriots.

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez spoke with Jacobs as Las Vegas prepares to take on New England. Jacobs told him that he plans on playing against the Patriots. Furthermore, Jacobs said that while he hasn’t taken contact from an opposing team with the injury, he is trying not to think about it as he gets ready for the Pats.

“Once you do that, that’s when you’re doing too much, and that’s when you get hurt because you’re overly thinking about it,” Jacobs said about his thought process dealing with his injury. “I’m just going to go back and do business as business is done, for real, and see how it goes.”

Jacobs went on to explain how he suffered the, ‘nasty,’ injury to his right pinkie finger. The Raiders’ running back said that when he went to plant his hand on SoFi Field, his hand went the other way. He is currently wearing a brace, but Jacobs said he has been catching passes from quarterback Derek Carr in practice every day.

Josh Jacobs has had a breakout season with the Raiders in 2022. Over 13 games, the fourth-year pro has run 269 times for 1,402 yards and 11 touchdowns. Jacobs currently leads the NFL in rushing yards and is tied for third most rushing touchdowns.

As an upcoming free agent, Jacobs is hopeful his strong season will lead to a big payday. He plans to continue building on his monster year in Week 15.