As the Las Vegas Raiders go about their offseason, finding the franchise’s next quarterback is their top priority. The Raiders have been connected to names such as Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. However, as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, Las Vegas’ quarterback plan has gotten a bit more clear.

The Raiders prefer to find their quarterback in the NFL Draft rather than free agency, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. While a player like Jackson would be flashy, head coach Josh McDaniels and company are looking out for Las Vegas’ future.

“The Raiders’ preference is to draft their starting quarterback of the future this year,” Reed wrote. “The franchise has been rumored to be interested in expensive veterans such as the now-retired Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, but both general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels have made it clear they’re focused on what’s doing what’s best for the franchise long-term.”

Las Vegas currently holds the seventh-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If they want Bryce Young or CJ Stroud – the two two QBs in this year’s class – they’ll likely have to trade up. The Raiders might be in range for Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. But if their stocks continue to rise, a trade up still might be necessary for Vegas to land their man.

A player like Jackson would certainly boost the Raiders’ immediate postseason odds. However, after a 6-11 season, Las Vegas knows they need more than just a quarterback to compete. While the Raiders might entertain the idea of a free agent QB, Las Vegas is entering the 2023 NFL Draft prepared to find their long-term starter at the position.