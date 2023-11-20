After being forced to leave the Raiders Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins, safety Marcus Epps got a bit of good injury news

While the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, they put up a strong fight. That fight was made more impressive considering the Raiders lost starting safety Marcus Epps during the matchup.

Epps was forced to leave in the third quarter with a neck injury. However, he appears to have avoided a serious injury, as the initial belief is that he suffered a neck stinger, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Before going down, Epps helped set the tone for the Raiders, recovering an early fumble from Tua Tagovailoa. Las Vegas ended up forcing three turnovers. However, a trio of turnovers of their own and Miami gaining 422 yards of total offense was Las Vegas' downfall.

But despite the loss, the Raiders must be pleased with Epps' injury diagnosis. The safety signed with the franchise this offseason after spending the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Since arriving in Vegas, Epps has started all 11 games for the Raiders. He has racked up 45 tackles, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.

The Raiders are trying to find their new identity under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Signed to a two-year deal, Marcus Epps is expected to be a big part of thee team's defense and overall rebuilding process. Facing just a stinger, Epps doesn't seem like he will have to miss much time.

Under Pierce, the Raiders have proven that they are going to compete no matter who the opposition is. Having Epps on the field will only bolster Vegas' chances of success.