The best test of an NFL young core is beating a team that is aging. This is exactly what lies ahead of the Maxx Crosby-led Las Vegas Raiders' secondary ahead of their matchup against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos. The team is full of new talent with Marcus Peters, Marcus Epps, Tyree Wilson, and Robert Spillane. Coach Josh McDaniels is so confident that they could pull off the win in Week 1 given this squad.

Russell Wilson had been given a career-altering advice by Sean Payton. The Broncos' star quarterback has the chance to prove his capabilities. But, none of that is going to come easily against the Raiders' defense. Maxx Crosby revealed that the team has been doing well on their team chemistry and being on the same page. He unveiled it in his latest statement, via Mark Anderson of AP News.

“We’re focused on the week, getting prepared for the game, and doing our absolute best,” he said about their goal against the Broncos. The Raiders veteran also added how much of a boost their newcomers are, “Marcus, Spillane, all those guys have (brought) great energy every single day and work their (butt) off, so that’s really all you can ask for. The guys have been incredible since they got in here.”

Even Coach Josh McDaniels shares the same sentiments with Crosby, “Feel like we have some depth on defense where we’re going to be able to play multiple people in there. They’ve really acclimated well to one another.”

Will they stun Russel Wilson and Broncos Country in their NFL Week 1 match?