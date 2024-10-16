Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, who's already planning ahead for the 2025 NFL Draft, seems to have a position or set of responsibilities in mind for new minority owner Tom Brady, per SI's Albert Breer. The five-time Super Bowl MVP and his former New England Patriots teammate Richard Seymour were approved after a more than year-long process by the NFL owners and finance committee.

“(Brady, Tom Wagner) and Richard Seymour become partners in the Las Vegas Raiders. I'd like to thank the finance committee, who, after a year and a half, came up with a unanimous recommendation to approve and to my other 31 partners, who unanimously approved it as well. It's an exciting day for the Raiders' organization. It's an exciting day for all three of those three gentlemen and we're looking forward to what they can bring to the Raiders' organization in the future.”

Off camera, someone asked Davis about what role Brady would have with the Raiders.

“Well it's kind of putting the cart before the horse. We wanted to get to this point first before we started defining anything of that nature. But it's exciting. We traded Davante Adams for Tom Brady and a third-round pick,” Davis joked and said with a wry smile. “Although Tom can't play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future and potentially train him as well. So he's a huge benefit.”

Tom Brady, Raiders forging a new partnership

Brady released a statement on social media expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

“I'm incredibly humbled and excited to have been unanimously approved as an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Brady posted in a statement. “Throughout my NFL Career, I've learned, that at it's core, football is a game of teamwork, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The Raiders franchise, and the city of Las Vegas embody these same values, and I'm honored to become part of that story.”

Neither Brady nor Seymour can carry official titles with the Raiders besides “limited partner”, as per Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“According to NFL rules, someone with equity can only be a team employee if they’re the controlling owner or are related to the controlling owner.”

Brady also has restrictions placed on him based on his role as a FOX Sports broadcaster.

“It’s something that (owners) did have concerns about,” Davis said. “I would say that if an owner of the Chiefs wanted to come and interview my head coach and quarterback, I probably wouldn’t want him to do it, either. … I understood what people were concerned about.”

The Raiders' first game with Brady officially under his new partnership will come in Week 7 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. EST.