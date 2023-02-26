The Los Angeles Rams could trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey within the next few weeks, and several suitors are expected to emerge for the 28-year-old. The Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders are viewed as two of the most logical trade destinations for Ramsey, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jalen Ramsey would fit with the Lions and Raiders for multiple reasons. Both teams need help at cornerback after missing the postseason.

The Lions have come up often in talks around the league about possible Ramsey suitors, according to Fowler. Detroit General Manager Brad Holmes was the Rams Director of College Scouting from 2013-2020 and is very familiar with Ramsey. Detroit just missed the playoffs, in large part because the Lions ranked dead last in total defense.

Detroit looks to be on the precipice of getting back to the playoffs. The Lions went 9-8 during the 2022 season and scored more points per game than all but four teams.

The Raiders could desperately use a star cornerback. Las Vegas gave up a 98.8 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, which stood alone as the worst mark in the NFL. Things aren’t going to get any easier for the Raiders, considering they will be facing Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert four times a season for years to come.

Las Vegas has been linked to multiple star players in trade rumors this offseason. The Raiders are viewed by many to be the most likely destination for Aaron Rodgers.

The Rams could be looking to trade Ramsey because he is seeking a new contract, according to ProFootballTalk. Ramsey is due to make a $17 million base salary for the 2023 season. It’s the third season of a five-year, $100 million contract.

A Jalen Ramsey trade could be the biggest deal of the offseason. Even after the Rams’ 5-12 season, Ramsey remains one of the best cornerbacks in football. Ramsey has made the Pro Bowl in six straight seasons.

Ramsey was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2017, 2020 and 2021. He has recorded four interceptions in each of the last two seasons.