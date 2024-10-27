Many fans have speculated that Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is a potential trade candidate, given the team's current 2-5 standing and lack of short-term optimism. As uncertainty swirls around head coach Antonio Pierce and the quarterback situation, rumors are ramping up about the star pass-rusher's future in the land of Silver and Black.

Crosby himself has vehemently denied the notion that he might want out of Vegas, and now the Raiders owner is taking an equally strong stance.

“We're Not Trading Maxx Crosby,” Mark Davis said in an email to ESPN, per Adam Schefter. “Before Or After The Trade Deadline!!!” During a time when fans have more questions than answers, it is somewhat encouraging to see the top shot-caller emphatically declare his loyalty to the best player on the squad. Of course, things can change quite rapidly in this industry.

Raiders need to trend upward in a hurry

If the Raiders continue to head in an aimless direction, which is likely to happen until they effectively fix their QB quandary, Crosby could realistically have a change of heart. He has ardently supported Pierce and his vision, but the blueprint is not facilitating the growth the organization or fans anticipated going into the 2024-25 NFL campaign. The Second-Team All-Pro, on the other hand, is still competing at a high level.

Crosby has registered 6.5 sacks, 23 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three passes defended in six games this season. His value will soar, as executives meticulously monitor the situation in Las Vegas. The Detroit Lions stand out as a particularity interesting destination, especially with franchise pillar Aidan Hutchinson suffering a gruesome injury earlier in October.

But based on Davis' firm, all-caps email, any potential efforts to land the 27-year-old appear futile.

Neither Maxx Crosby nor the Raiders want a split at this time. Their mutual commitment is shining brightly despite all the other obstacles that presently block the franchise's path to success. Fans desperately hope that the two parties remain on the same page in the long run.