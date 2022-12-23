By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t exactly had the 2022 season that they were hoping for, but that didn’t stop them from having three players end up getting selected to the Pro Bowl to represent the AFC. The Pro Bowl isn’t exactly the greatest achievement in the NFL nowadays, but getting selected on the initial vote is quite an accomplishment.

It was no surprise to see Las Vegas’ three best players this season (Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Maxx Crosby) all get selected on the initial AFC roster. These three guys have been keeping the Raiders afloat in games that they really have no business being in, and for a season that has been pretty bad, it’s safe to say it would be a lot worse without their contributions to the team.

While it was nice to see them get recognition, it was tough to see the Raiders have a few snubs on their roster who were certainly deserving of Pro Bowl honors. Let’s take a look at three such snubs on the Raiders and see why they were deserving of making the initial cut for the AFC roster.

3. AJ Cole

It’s tough to truly judge how good a punter is just by looking at stats, but it’s clear that AJ Cole has quickly become one of the best punters in the league in quite a short period of time. Cole earned his first Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro selection in the 2021 season, and he’s been just as good, if not better, this season for the Raiders.

Cole has had his work cut out for him in some games this season, but he hasn’t let that impact his productivity. Cole is averaging 49.5 yards per punt, which is good for fourth in the league. He continues to be an expert at pinning the opposing team inside their 20-yard line, as he has 23 such punts this season, and has completely avoided touchbacks, as he has just one through 14 games this season, which is incredible.

Tommy Townsend was selected over Cole, and while he’s been good in his own right, he’s punted far less than Cole this season. Townsend has a lot more going for him considering he plays on one of the top teams in the league in the Kansas City Chiefs, so it inflates his numbers to an extent. Cole has been phenomenal once again this season, and it’s clear he’s a snub at the punter position for the AFC.

2. Daniel Carlson

The other half of the Raiders elite kicking duo, Daniel Carlson has also proved he’s here to stay this season for the Raiders. Carlson was unreal for Las Vegas in 2021, and earned second-team All-Pro honors as a result. Similar to Cole, Carlson has been just as good this season, but once again couldn’t find his way onto the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster.

Carlson has converted 29 of his 32 field goal attempts this season and 29 of 30 extra points as well. Carlson’s 90.6 field goal percentage is good for sixth in the league, and when you consider that only one kicker ahead of him (Eddy Pineiro) has had more than 30 field goal attempts, it makes that all the more impressive.

Carlson is a bit unlucky to be playing in the same conference as Justin Tucker, but Tucker has missed five field goals this season, and hasn’t exactly been his normal self. It feels like he got selected to the Pro Bowl based on his name alone, which is a tough pill to swallow if you are Carlson. Either way, Carlson has been great this season, but it was tough to see him get snubbed here.

1. Kolton Miller

Veering away from the Raiders strong special teams unit, it seems like Kolton Miller was a pretty egregious snub this season, especially when you consider who made it in over him. Miller has quietly become one of the more underrated left tackles in the league, and it feels like he has once again been overlooked for some of the bigger name players in the league.

Miller has continued his development as one of the best pass-blockers in the league, and doing so while protecting Derek Carr’s blindside is incredibly important. Miller also holds his own in the run game, and is the epitome of consistency, as he hasn’t missed more than two games in his first five seasons to this point.

Considering how Orlando Brown Jr., who hasn’t been particularly good this season, got selected over Miller, it’s pretty clear that Miller is a big snub here. Brown has been volatile at left tackle for the Chiefs this season, and he has a lot more help alongside him on the o-line than Miller does with Las Vegas. Miller may end up being a replacement player, but it’s clear he deserved to earn a spot on the initial vote here.