With wide receiver Davante Adams making it known that he would prefer to be traded from the Las Vegas Raiders, it naturally does create a distraction for the team, and fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers did not downplay that fact, even though he himself is not too worried about it.

“It's gonna be a distraction, it is what it is,” Jakobi Meyers said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “You understand that. It's more about making plays regardless… and move forward. You just have to focus on what you've got, and that's football.”

The Raiders are coming off of a win over the Cleveland Browns to get to 2-2 on the season, but drama surrounding head coach Antonio Pierce liking an Instagram post indicating that Davante Adams would be traded fanned the flames. Adams was eventually asked about that in a media appearance, and then on Tuesday, he let the Raiders know that he would prefer to be traded, according to multiple reports.

While the Raiders still have a season ahead of them, they will have to deal with this storyline until Adams either reaffirms that he would like to stay, or he gets traded. It seems likely that he will get moved at some point.

Raiders look to win despite Davante Adams trade chatter

Coming off of the win over the Browns, the Raiders are set to go on the road to play the Denver Broncos, which should be an interesting divisional matchup. The Broncos are 2-2 as well, and have one of the strongest defenses in the NFL. However, rookie quarterback Bo Nix has struggled overall, and so has the Broncos' offense.

It will be an interesting test for the Raiders. If they are able to limit Bo Nix and Denver's offense, they should be in the game at the end. It will be a tall task for the Raiders to put a ton of points on the board, especially with Adams potentially not playing, but they might not need to score that much to get a win. It would be big for Las Vegas to get to 3-2 ahead of the upcoming stretch of games, which includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders will be able to get a win over the Broncos amid all the noise surrounding a potential trade of their superstar wide receiver.