Sean McVay and the Matthew Stafford-led Rams offense may have had a harder time against Lamar Jackson's Ravens due to technical issues.

The Los Angeles Rams are starting to let their postseason chances slip. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens gave them one hell of a fight which led to their seventh loss of the season. But, the results of this clash could have been very different. Technical issues plagued Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford which may have bothered the team by a bit, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

“On that play, I just got to hear him better. I was unclear as to what play he was wanting in,” was the revelation that Matthew Stafford made after Sean McVay was forced to call a timeout in the final play of the fourth quarter.

The Rams head honcho even further stressed that this concern plagued them during the whole matchup. This may have caused some levels of miscommunication which led to crucial mistakes. Stafford missed 18 passes on 41 attempts for the Rams. But, he was able to make up for it by going toe-to-toe against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' secondary.

This battle got the Rams' quarterback 294 passing yards with an average yardage of 5.6 per snap. His three touchdowns were also vital in keeping them within striking distance. But, the Rams' defensive unit just could not prevent Tylan Wallace from getting to the end zone. He had a 76-yard punt return to send Sean McVay's squad packing as they lost with a scoreline of 37 to 31.

The headsets may have been a major factor in the loss but the miscommunication on the final defensive play might be of greater concern.