Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was proud of his team's effort against the Baltimore Ravens despite the loss.

The Los Angeles Rams lost a tough game in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens on the road 37-31, but Rams head coach Sean McVay was proud of the way his team fought in the game, saying that they can learn from it to help them down the stretch in this season.

“What a hard-fought game by two teams, I thought that was two really good teams going at it,” Sean McVay said, via the Rams on Twitter. “Credit the Ravens for making enough plays to be able to finish the game. But I love the way that our group competed. There's a lot of things that we can learn from, but there was a lot of great plays made. A lot of resilience, a lot of grit, a lot of guts shown by this team today, and I'm looking forward to being able to respond with them. But I love this team, love working with them. You give the Ravens credit for finding a way. There was some opportunities, but we made a lot of plays to be able to stay in that game, and then there'll be some opportunities for us to learn. Coaches and players alike, we're going to stay connected and we're going to move forward the right way.”

The Rams fell to 6-7 with the loss to the Rams, but finish with the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. The Rams will likely be favored in three of the four games remaining, and maybe the 49ers will be resting starters. They need every win they can get to sneak into the NFC playoffs.