By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Rams Week 16 contest against the Denver Broncos is maybe the game with lowest stakes across the league. With teams everywhere fighting for playoff spots still, it’s a bit weird to see that two of the five teams already eliminated from playoff contention will be squaring off when the Rams take on the Denver Broncos. Nevertheless, there is still football to be played, so it’s time to take a look at our Rams Week 16 predictions.

The Rams 2022 season has been pretty awful from the get go, and it has only gotten worse as the season progressed. Key players such as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald are all done for the season, and beyond them, there have been very few consistent contributors on this team. It has resulted in them being just 4-10 on the season, which is a far cry from winning the Super Bowl less than a year ago.

Los Angeles will be running into a similarly desolate team in Week 16 when they take on the Broncos, and it will be a battle between two teams who did not have the seasons that they were hoping for in 2022. With the game nearly upon us, let’s dive into our Rams Week 16 predictions and see what could end up happening in this game.

3. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey will have two interceptions

While many of the other Rams stars are done for the season, Jalen Ramsey is still standing heading into Week 16. Whether that’s for better or worse remains to be seen. Ramsey has struggled this season, and ended up not being selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie season back in 2016.

Ramsey’s coverage metrics have been among the worst of his career, as opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 104.4 when they target Ramsey in coverage. That’s easily the highest of his career, as are the five touchdowns Ramsey has allowed in coverage as well. Simply put, he just hasn’t really been himself this season.

Ramsey will likely draw a matchup with Courtland Sutton, who sounds like he is expecting to play after missing Denver’s last two games. Russell Wilson has been horrible under center for Denver this season, and while it hasn’t resulted in him throwing many interceptions, Ramsey will get the better of him twice in this game, pushing his interception tally from one to three on the season.

2. Rams QB Baker Mayfield will toss two touchdowns

Off the bat, this doesn’t sound like an incredibly bold prediction, but you need to consider the season that Baker Mayfield, and the Rams too, in a sense, have had. Mayfield was supposed to be the Carolina Panthers answer at quarterback, but was so bad that he got benched in favor of P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold, and was eventually released entirely by the Panthers.

The Rams also have five wide receivers who are out for the rest of the season, meaning that Mayfield’s supporting cast for the final few games is going to be perilously thin. Mayfield has only thrown two touchdowns in a game once this season, and it came back in Week 9 when he was still a member of the Panthers.

Yet against a tough Broncos defense, Mayfield will find the end zone twice in this one. Mayfield will connect with Tyler Higbee in the red zone, and find Tutu Atwell on a deep crosser for a 27-yard score as well as he picks up his second game with multiple passing touchdowns this season. Despite this accomplishment, though, it won’t be enough to win the Rams the game.

1. The Rams will lose to the Broncos 20-16

You are probably thinking that the Rams would be predicted to win after seeing Ramsey will intercept two passes and Mayfield will throw for two scores. But in a game where both teams are bad, there is a bit more room for error, and the Broncos will figure that out in this game.

Wilson will open the game with an interception to Ramsey, and Mayfield finds Higbee in the end zone for the touchdown on the ensuing drive. But Wilson will then lead the Broncos to ten straight points over the remainder of the half, giving them a 10-7 lead at halftime. The two teams will trade field goal drives to open the second half before Wilson gets picked again, leading to Mayfield’s second touchdown of the day.

Matt Gay will miss the extra point, but things are at a standstill for most of the fourth quarter. Wilson will get the ball back with under two minutes left just needing a field goal to tie it, but ends up putting together a vintage drive that ends with him finding Greg Dulcich in the back of the end zone for a game-winning touchdown. And when the clock hits zero, it will result in another disappointing loss for the Rams.