By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Aaron Donald has been out since Week 13 for the Los Angeles Rams. Now, it appears that Donald might not suit up for the Rams again in 2022.

Donald has been dealing with a high ankle sprain. While he hasn’t undergone surgery, Rams’ head coach Sean McVay told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop that Donald will, “probably not,” be cleared to play again this season.

Aaron Donald was injured in the Rams’ Week 12 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to the injury, he had racked up 49 tackles, 1o for a loss, 11 quarterback hits and five sacks over 11 games. He was nominated to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

This is now the ninth time Donald has been voted to the Pro Bowl. He is also a seven-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, a former Defensive Rookie of the Year and of course a Super Bowl champion. To put it bluntly, Donald is one of the best overall football players in recent memory.

However, the Rams are having a serious Super Bowl hangover in 2022. At just 4-10, Los Angeles has been eliminated from the playoffs. It makes sense for the Rams to want to keep Donald healthy for a potential return next season.

Donald has already been ruled out for Week 16 against the Broncos. It’s a distinction that Donald seems like he’ll have to start getting used to. For all his talent, the Rams haven’t had the season to match. It looks like Los Angeles will shut down their star defensive tackle, punt on the remainder of the 2022 season, and regroup for next year.