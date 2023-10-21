Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was robbed at gunpoint outside of a hotel in Los Angeles Friday. The thieves stole over $100,000 worth of jewelry and possessions from Robinson, per TMZ.

Law enforcement came to the scene in response and an investigation has been started. No arrests have been made. Robinson was not injured or hurt during the robbery, but had to give up several of his valuable possessions.

The incident comes just days ahead of the Rams' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. The two three-win teams will face off in Los Angeles as the Rams are favored by three points. Through the first six games of the year, Robinson has not been much of a factor for the team, recording 0 receptions and 0 yards on the season. However, he's still part of the Rams' active roster as he plays alongside receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

Prior to joining the Rams this year, Demarcus Robinson played for the Kansas City Chiefs for five years from 2016-2021. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of Flordia by the Chiefs in 2016 and helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV. He was also part of a Chiefs team which lost the Super Bowl the following year to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After leaving the Chiefs, Robinson joined the Baltimore Ravens for the 2022 season where he had 48 receptions for 458 yards and two touchdowns. During his career, Robinson has recorded a total of 193 receptions for 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also been a regular contributor on special teams throughout his career.