When Sean McVay boldly announced that Kyren Williams was going to enter the 2024 season as the Los Angeles Rams' primary punt returner, it took the NFL world by storm.

Now granted, the Rams weren't exactly loaded with proven options at the position and released the player many fans expected to see fill the role in Boston Scott, but would the Rams really allow Williams, who led the team in rushing last year, to be subjected to one of the most dangerous aspects of the game on the weekly?

Needless to say, fans wanted clarification in the worst way, and on Wednesday, offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur did just that, explaining to reporters the rationale behind the decision and whether or not he's worried about how it could impact the team.

“Anytime you can put the ball in a playmaker's hands, you're going to be happy about it. When '23' is touching the ball, it's good for the Rams,” LaFleur noted.

“I always hold my breath when the ball is in the air and a kickoff or punt, no matter [what]. I with Devin Hester in [2015] '15, and you still did it. When it gets in their hands, a lot of good things can happen. Kyren is a guy that this whole organization can trust. That's such a trustworthy position to be a punt returner or a kick returner, but really a punt returner. You do that for the betterment of this organization.”

While comparing Williams to Hester is certainly a compliment, as the former Chicago Bear is widely considered one of the best return men of all time, but even at his peak, the pride of Miami topped out at 91 targets as a receiver, which is roughly a third as many touches as the Rams RB1 earned in 2023 alone. If Williams is going to return a half dozen or so punts a game this season, how will that impact the rest of his production, both as a runner and as a receiver out of the backfield? Fortunately, LaFleur had some insight on that, too, and fans will want to take particular note of his wording, as it could impact both the Rams and fantasy players this fall.

Kyren Williams (probably) won't be the Rams' only returner in 2024

Further discussing the prospects of Williams pulling double-duty as both a running back and a returner for the Rams this fall, LeFleur was asked if this adjusted role could limit the Notre Dame prospect's role on offense. On paper, there's reason to believe that Williams will play a little bit smaller of a role on offense this fall even before this decision was made, but LeFleur wouldn't define it just yet, as he wants to instead see how things shake out.

“I think that organically will play itself out,” LeFlaur noted. “Who knows how many… Hopefully, it is a lot of punt returns when we get out there on Sunday, but you never know. You never know how the guy is going to kick them. I think that's just an organic thing. Kyren knows his body. [RBs Coach] Ron [Gould] does an amazing job of subbing these guys in and out when they need a breather. I think we'll be able to answer that question as we get a little bit more data with it.”

When Blake Corum went off the board at pick 83, it effectively announced to the NFL world that the Rams weren't looking to go back to the days of having a pure bell-cow rusher shoulder the vast majority of the offensive workload but that they instead would like a more balanced attack, with any play called for Williams being a viable option for the Michigan product, too. Factor in the addition of Cody Schrader, the all-time leading single-season rusher in University of Missouri history, who the Rams just claimed off of waivers – who isn't a returner by trade but has the game for it – and Los Angeles has options for the forthcoming season, even if they aren't as clean as simplifying having Austin Trammell go back for the ball 90 percent of the time.

So, in summation, if Tuesday's news made you think Williams is an unquestioned first-round draft pick in your 2024 fantasy draft, you are probably still within your rights to believe that, but just because he's going to be the top return man for the Rams this fall doesn't mean he's going to be taking back every punt in every game, as if the Rams are up, it's early in a game, or there isn't much urgency to score, don't be surprised if a player like Ronnie Rivers or Schrader take the ball back instead, as there's no reason for Williams to risk injury if he doesn't have to.