The Los Angeles Rams dropped their first four of five games to start the year. They end the regular season winning five of their final six contests.

No doubt the Rams have peaked at the right time. The Rams enter the playoffs as the reigning NFC West champions for the second time since 2021 — the season of their Super Bowl LVI run.

Los Angeles coasted past foes, relying on a sudden physical running game with Kyren Williams at the controls. But that doesn't mean the Rams completely shifted their identity. Head coach Sean McVay attacks defenses vertically still, with Matthew Stafford going to the air. Stafford unleashed his aerial assault plans with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

The defense features young stars too — with rookies Braden Fiske and Jared Verse spearheading the new era alongside Kobie Turner and Byron Young. But that side of the football features the Rams' fatal flaw that will doom them in the 2025 NFL playoffs.

What is that flaw on the defensive side for the Rams? It's the area that puts them at an early disadvantage against the Minnesota Vikings, which is a game that could get moved to State Farm Stadium due to the raging wildfires in Southern California.

The Rams' cornerbacks are their fatal flaw

The cornerback unit inside the “Rams House” hasn't displayed dominance compared to their front seven.

This spot even watched a past Pro Bowler struggle, and then get released. Tre'Davious White went from top free agent addition to in-season cut. White eventually got replaced by Ahkello Witherspoon — who wasn't originally with the team for training camp.

Witherspoon ended the regular season grabbing only one interception. But fellow CBs Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick didn't fare much better either. They joined the veteran Witherspoon in collecting only one pick each.

Los Angeles stumbled to 20th overall against the pass. They also allowed the ninth-most passing yards plus 10th-most touchdown passes across the league, per Stat Muse. This unit allowed a 100-yard receiver through the first three games of the season.

The Rams need the CB crew to step up in a huge way on Monday. The Minnesota Vikings bring the league's most redeemed QB in Sam Darnold, who delivered his first career Pro Bowl nod. Then there's All-Pro Justin Jefferson and the cat-quick Jordan Addison to deal with at receiver.

Jefferson already went off once on the Rams. He collected eight catches for 115 yards in the Oct. 24 meeting at SoFi Stadium. Jefferson emerged as the fourth WR to surpass the 100-yard mark against L.A. The Rams defense still kept him out of the end zone, though, in L.A.'s 30-20 win.

This unit, however, endured nine different games of allowing a 100-yard WR. The 2024 Rams CBs bear responsibility for this mark. Their chances to withstand Darnold, Jefferson, Addison, and this air attack are slim enough already.

But here's the reason why this flaw isn't discussed much by fans. The Rams' pass rush gives quarterbacks loads of fits. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula oversaw three defenders scaling past seven sacks in his scheme. The defensive tackle Fiske, brought in to replace franchise legend Aaron Donald, led the way with 8.5 sacks. Turner has delivered 17 sacks in his first two seasons.

The defensive pressure shadows the Rams' CB flaws, though. The CB room needs to keep Jefferson and Addison from blowing the top off of their coverage. The Rams' victory chances additionally increase if their CB rotation grabs the football in front of both Vikings. But their flaw in the cornerback room must become a strength for the Rams to last in the playoffs.