After securing their first win of the 2024 NFL season, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are taking their show on the road to Chicago to face off against one of the most popular players to sling a pigskin for USC in decades, Caleb Williams.

A premier passer with Heisman pedigree and an incredible resume headlined by being drafted with the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Williams hasn't quite put it all together in Chicago this season consistently, throwing for under 200 yards in one week and over 350 the next, McVay knows first hand just how dangerous Williams can be with the ball in his hands, as he's been keeping taps on the five-star recruit since his time at SC.

“I've watched this guy for a long time, whether it was when he first started playing at Oklahoma or USC, and he is a stud. All the accolades that have been earned based on his body of work and his resume… he's checking all the boxes. You can see he knows what he's looking at. He can process, he can play within the pocket, play with the timing and rhythm, deliver the ball with accuracy and anticipation, and then when things do go off-schedule, he's a nightmare to defend because he keeps his eyes down the field,” McVay told reporters.

“He can extend plays in the pass game, but then he also has the athleticism, strength, and the instincts as a runner to be able to tuck the ball down and do those types of things. He was going to be the number one overall pick for a long time. I think that's been earned, and he's a great competitor. That's one of the things that you look at. I think he's a tremendous competitor, and we have our hands full. He has some really good players around him and then obviously familiar with the good coaches that he's surrounded with as well.”

After putting up 363 yards in a losing effort against the Colts in Week 3, it's clear Williams is still capable of putting up yards at the NFL level, with much of his USC magic still very much on display. If the Rams are going to even their record at 2-0, they're going to need to put in some serious effort against a Bears team that can be pesky, even if their win-loss record doesn't necessarily show it.

Rams DC Chris Shula compares Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams

While McVay had plenty to say on Williams, he wasn't the only Rams coach asked about the young quarterback, with Chris Shula, LA's defensive coordinator, discussing how a matchup against the Bears QB compares to Kyler Murray, who dominated in Week 2.

While Murray and Williams are very different quarterbacks, they can attack a defense in similar ways, both with their arms and their legs.

“They're different guys, but similar challenges. That's how I would describe it. Both are elite escape artists. They're extreme problems,” Shula told reporters. “Now, how they get to it, how they do it, they're different. Obviously different builds, different aspects as far as how they get away from people and things like that but definitely both of them [are] equally challenging to try and get down and go against.”

Both members of the small fraternity of players who not only won a Heisman Trophy but then went first overall in the NFL draft, Murray and Williams are both elite players in their own right, who can win games with their arms and their legs. If the Rams are going to win in Week 4, they need to respect Williams just like Murray before him.