The Los Angeles Rams have pretty much stayed on the sidelines during the current 2023 NFL free-agency period. That's thanks to an aging corps and little room under the cap. However, there is still one move they can make to fill out their roster before the 2023 NFL training camp.

Assessing the Roster

With a top-heavy roster in terms of contracts, the Rams need to restructure one of the roster’s larger deals just to accommodate the rookie class. That's a crazy proposition, but it has to be done. Keep in mind that they drafted 14 rookies this year.

The Los Angeles Rams took a different approach to the 2023 NFL offseason, practically sitting out signing big-name free agents and Day 1 of the draft. However, they were one of the most active teams on Days 2 and 3, making some valuable picks that could help them in the upcoming season. One of their most notable picks was third-round edge defender Byron Young, who was a top-100 prospect and has the potential to develop into an excellent pass-rusher. Young was at his best in Tennessee's biggest games last season, posting five sacks, six hits, and 10 QB hurries in three weeks against Florida, LSU, and Alabama.

The Rams also scored a nice value pick on Day 3 when they selected TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson was targeted 81 times in 2022, allowing just 28 receptions into his coverage while picking off three passes. While the Rams' approach to the offseason may have been unconventional, their picks on Days 2 and 3 could prove to be valuable additions to their roster.

That said, it'll be very interesting if the Rams can actually do some wheeling and dealing to fit all these rookies into their opening-day roster.

The Rams' Move

Aside from revisiting their hefty player contracts, the Rams should explore signing a veteran cornerback. While the Rams have a pretty decent defensive unit, they could use more depth at the cornerback position. Remember that this defense no longer boasts of Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams as their starting cornerbacks. As things stand, Michael Hoecht, Robert Rochell, and Cobie Durant are the Rams' starting CBs. Those aren't exactly household names.

The Rams also lost Troy Hill in free agency, and while they did draft a cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft, they could still use a veteran presence to help mentor their young players. A veteran cornerback would also provide insurance in case of injury to those starters.

There are several veteran cornerbacks still available in free agency, including Marcus Peters, Casey Hayward, and Eli Apple. All three of these players have experience playing at a high level in the NFL and would be valuable additions to the Rams' roster. Peters, however, might be out of reach in terms of salary. Ditto with Apple.

Hayward, on the other hand, might be the most affordable. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and has played for the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons. Hayward is a reliable cornerback who has been a consistent performer throughout his career. He would be a great addition to the Rams' defense and would provide depth at the cornerback position.

Hayward A Net Positive?

If Casey Hayward joins the Los Angeles Rams for the 2023 NFL season, the team's defense would receive a significant boost. He has been praised for his leadership skills, which could provide big dividends for the Rams' young defensive playmakers. While Hayward is 33 years old, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank and would be a valuable addition to the Rams' defense. If he can stay healthy, he could even be a reliable starter. Overall, the addition of Casey Hayward would make the Rams' defense even stronger and could help them challenge for a playoff spot in 2023.