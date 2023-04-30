The NFL Draft can be an emotional roller-coaster for many players and their families, but for Deuce Vaughn, the son of Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn, the moment was nothing short of magical. As his father watched his son’s selection unfold, tears of joy and pride filled the room, and the heartwarming scene was captured by John Kurtz, who shared it on Twitter.

Deuce Vaughn, a standout running back from Kansas State, has been making waves on the football field since his high school days at Cedar Ridge High School in Texas. His impressive stats and accolades earned him a spot on the Freshman All-American team and the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award. His college career continued to shine, with a ninth-place ranking in the FBS for rushing yards and tying for eighth in rushing touchdowns. As a sophomore, he earned first-team Associated Press All-American honors and second-team All-Big 12 Conference accolades as a running back.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2022, Vaughn continued to excel, ranking eighth in the FBS with 1,558 rushing yards, scoring nine touchdowns on the ground, and leading the FBS with 1,936 all-purpose yards. His hard work and dedication to the sport culminated in the unforgettable moment when his name was called in round six of the NFL Draft.

Deuce Vaughn’s path to the NFL Draft showcases the power of dedication, resolve, and the steadfast encouragement of loved ones. The heartfelt response from the Cowboys scout, witnessing his son’s selection, highlights the significant role sports play in uniting families and generating cherished moments