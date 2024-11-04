The Los Angeles Rams got Patrick Mahomes posting online after finishing their epic 26-20 overtime win in Seattle. And the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback directed his mention toward the recipient of the winning touchdown against the Seahawks. He happens to be former teammate Demarcus Robinson.

The three-time Super Bowl winner watched Robinson call game on the 39-yard touchdown strike. Robinson even had to extend out his right hand to reel in the bomb unleashed by Matthew Stafford. Afterward, Mahomes sent three emojis to the overtime hero: Which were a total of six exclamation points.

Mahomes clearly stays supportive of his past Chiefs receiver. Robinson arrived a year before Kansas City moved up in the 2017 NFL Draft to snatch its future QB1. The fourth-round selection from Florida in the 2016 draft immediately started finding the end zone once Mahomes took the reins.

Robinson scored 14 total touchdowns with Mahomes feeding him the football. He also collected 145 receptions for 1,679 yards in six seasons with Kansas City. But the crowning moment they shared? Leading the Chiefs to the 2019 season Super Bowl win. Robinson caught 32 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns during the team's run to Super Bowl LIV.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder made a pit stop with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. But he's become a closet reliable downfield threat for Stafford. Robinson grabbed six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including the walk-off one in overtime.

While no longer teammates, Mahomes didn't hesitate to post praise for his former wideout.

Sean McVay describes Demarcus Robinson touchdown

Mahomes took to social media to share his excitement for Robinson. Sean McVay took to the podium to verbally illustrate how it happened.

Seattle brought all-out pressure to try and rattle Stafford. But another integral Rams wide receiver made the touchdown happen per McVay's words to the media postgame.

“Cooper [Kupp] does a great job of securing the edge for us,” McVay began, sharing how L.A.'s top WR played the rare role of lead blocker. “Matthew recognizes it, Demarcus sets that corner route high, and then I just wanted to make sure that it was in fact a touchdown. But like you guys have heard me say, there's no style points in this league. But Cooper Kupp deserves a ton of credit.”

Stafford later discovered Riq Woolen had no safety help when covering Robinson. McVay called it a play Robinson often executes.

“It was a big time route. It's a route that Demarcus has caught a lot versus a Cover Zero look. But what a catch, what a finish, and what a job by Matthew leading the way,” McVay said.

Robinson's game-ending score even came on a day Puka Nacua got ejected for throwing a punch. But his touchdown got Mahomes' attention, then lifted L.A. to three straight wins.