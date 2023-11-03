Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is secretive about the status of quarterback Matthew Stafford before Sunday's game vs. the Packers.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was secretive about the status of quarterback Matthew Stafford during his media availability Friday according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. Stafford is listed as “questionable” with an UCL sprain per the official injury report, but McVay declined to reveal if he is playing or not.

Rodrigue put on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account that when asking McVay if Stafford can grip a football, he responded that the quarterback is making good progress and didn't delve into it. The injury came in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend that sat him out for most of the second half.

McVay talked a bit about Stafford's injury a few days ago on Wednesday and said that they're going to keep a look out on how he responds to the injury. He emphasized further that even if he didn't practice all week, if he's good to go, he'll play.

“Yeah, we're just taking it a day at a time,” McVay said. “He's really trying to take care of all of those types of things. We'll continue to monitor it and he'll be day-to-day. Obviously, he won't participate today and we'll have contingency plans for both situations that could potentially arise.”

The Rams desperately need their starting quarterback as they're 3-5, third in the NFC West, and are on a two-game losing streak. They travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers and if Stafford can't go, the Rams will have to turn to Brett Rypien to lead the offense into a tough road environment.