The NFL league office has docked Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald $16,391, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The fine comes as a result of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year's roughing-the-passer penalty against Geno Smith in his team's 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Notably, the penalty in question didn't come during the pass rush that resulted in a viral video of Smith's “OH MY GOD!” reaction to Donald, unblocked, turning the corner on an inside stunt. The Rams star was able to halt his momentum on that second-quarter snap, barely grazing Smith as the Seahawks signal-caller quickly released the ball to avoid a massive hit.

Geno Smith yelling "OH MY GOD" as Aaron Donald sprints at him (r @Brook_Weber) pic.twitter.com/Azk1XN9FTn — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2023

Donald's roughing-the-passer penalty came earlier in the second quarter, as Seattle faced a first-and-10 from Los Angeles' 42-yard line. The down was replayed despite Donald's 15-yard flag due to a holding call on Seahawks guard Phil Haynes, resulting in offsetting penalties.

Donald was dominant in the season opener, quieting critics who believed his relatively underwhelming, injury-marred 2022 campaign marked the end of his reign as one of the best defenders in football. He finished with four tackles, a half sack and one tackle for loss despite fighting consistent double-teams throughout the game.

“We always got room for improvement, but it was definitely a good first game overall as a defense,” Donald said on Thursday. “Finding ways to put pressure on 'em, guys flying around making plays when they needed to in the secondary, and we found a way to win that game. We gotta keep it goin'.”

Los Angeles hosts the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.