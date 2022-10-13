Aaron Donald’s injury status for Week 6 vs. Panthers must be monitored after missed practice

The Los Angeles Rams will face the struggling Carolina Panthers in Week 6, just days after they fired head coach Matt Rhule. However, it appears the reigning Super Bowl champions could possibly be without two of their best players. As previously known, Cooper Kupp missed practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury. Star defender Aaron Donald was also absent because of a similar ailment, via Pro Football Talk.

However, it’s important to note that Rams head coach Sean McVay is still optimistic about Donald and Kupp’s status for Sunday, among a couple of others. Via Jourdan Rodrigue:

The Rams will limit Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee, Brandon Powell and Aaron Donald in practice this week, McVay says he doesn't expect this to affect their game status for Sunday. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 12, 2022

That’s certainly a positive. Nonetheless, Aaron Donald missing practice is never a good sign. This defense is a whole different beast without the veteran. AD had two sacks in Week 5 in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys and despite the offense looking abysmal thus far outside of Kupp, Donald is doing his thing defensively.

He’s collected 21 total tackles, four sacks, and 12 solo tackles thus far. It’s unknown how exactly Donald injured the foot, but it obviously happened in the Dallas game.

It does make sense that McVay limited his two best players for a mid-week practice especially when they’re not at full strength. It’ll be interesting to see if AD practices on Thursday or Friday because that’ll give us a good idea of his status for Sunday. And as we all know, Aaron Donald is as tough as nails. It will take quite the injury to keep him off the field and clearly, it’s not that serious.