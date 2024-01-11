Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald speaks on playoff matchup with Detroit Lions and Jared Goff.

The NFL playoffs feed an interesting matchup in Detroit, where Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Lions in primetime. Stafford was the former quarterback for the Lions and Jared Goff served as the former quarterback for the Rams. The swap between both parties has been extremely beneficial. The Rams secured a Super Bowl title in 2022 and the Lions won the NFC North while punching a ticket to the playoffs this season. Rams superstar Aaron Donald spoke on matchup with Goff, stating he recently reached out to him.

Donald mentioned that he was proud of Goff for what he's been able to accomplish in Detroit, stating he's grown a lot and he's happy to see it, per Jourdan Rodrigue at The Athletic. The two went at each other in practice, with Donald's main goal being to put Goff on the ground and disrupt his offense. As one of the best defensive tackles to ever play the game, he was pretty successful at that task.

Since departing from L.A. to Detroit, via trade, Goff has turned into a brand new player. He's one of the best in the league at managing scoring drives and getting the ball into a playmaker's hands with precision. Goff finished the 2023 regular season with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, throwing 4,575 yards which ranks at No. 2 in the NFL.

Goff and the Lions hold home-field advantage over the Rams and they're favored in the matchup. Donald's going to be tasked with disrupting one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league led by his old teammate