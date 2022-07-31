The Los Angeles Rams ended up as the last team standing last season. While the players, fans, and front office alike were all able to celebrate planting their flag on the NFL mountaintop, it didn’t take long before jubilation turned into pondering about the state of the team the following season. Arguably the two most important pieces of the team’s composition in Aaron Donald and Sean McVay showed signs of moving on to a different chapter of their lives – McVay to broadcasting and Donald to retirement.

Fast-forward to training camp and both men are back to the old grind of trying to win next season’s Super Bowl. But as for how many more offseasons the tandem will be together in LA remains to be seen.

Aaron Donald was asked about his own decision to stave off retirement for at least another year, admitting that he’s completely on board only because McVay is.Asked if he would have returned had the Rams coach taken the reported $20 million per year offer to call games for Amazon, AD didn’t mince words, via NFL Network:

“Not at all. Not at all,” Donald said on NFL Network. “If Sean ain’t here — I told Sean when he first got here. We came up with some things early and I first told him as long as he’s the head coach here, I want to continue to build my legacy with him. As long as he’s here and I got the ability to still play at a high level, I’m going to be here. When he’s gone and it’s all said and done, that probably will be when I’m hanging it up, too.”

Donald just handed McVay perhaps the mightiest of negotiating chips as he and the Rams front office continue to hash out a new contract. If locking up Sean McVay means Aaron Donald continues to terrorize opposing offenses for years to come, then he’ll be worth whatever check Stan Kroenke has to write.