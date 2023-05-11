The Los Angeles Rams went from the highest of highs in 2021 to the lowest of lows in 2022. After winning Super Bowl 56, the Rams finished the 2022 season with at 5-12, the worst record for a defending Super Bowl champion.

With the massive turnaround came rumors about Rams head coach Sean McVay’s future. There was a major speculation that not only would McVay walk away from football, but superstar Aaron Donald as well.

As the 2023 offseason kicks into full gear, both McVay and Donald remain with the Rams and are prepared to lead another turnaround back to winning ways. Donald talked about his head coach and the struggles that came with the frustrating 2022 season.

“You love him. Obviously, we all went through that. It was a big shock to us all, coming off the year we had into last year. It was different,” Donald said. “But it’s a lot of things you can learn from, from a personal standpoint, even a mental standpoint. It’s just a game. You can’t try to put too much in it.

“As much as we put all this time into it and as much effort as we put into be the best that we can be, and it doesn’t turn out to how you want it to be, it just comes with it,” Donald said. “Everything isn’t going to be perfect all the time. And that was just more of like a learning experience last year if anything.”

Aaron Donald said he never considered retirement after a seaosn filled with injury and disappointment. He wants the Rams to embrace an underdog mentality in 2023 and find their way back into the postseason picture.