Heads rolled across the NFL in January when Aaron Donald changed his Twitter bio to “former NFL D Lineman.” Was the Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle hinting at imminent retirement following a disappointing season marred by injury? Donald, thankfully, set the record straight shortly thereafter, putting retirement rumors to rest by clarifying he’d be back on the field in 2023.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year shed more light on the situation Wednesday, insisting he never seriously considered hanging up his cleats.

“Not really, honestly. You never want to end your career the way it kind of was last year, so it never really crossed my mind,” Donald said, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I was just trying to do everything I can to get my myself healthy to be here today.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Donald played a career-low 11 games in 2022, getting shut down for the season’s remainder after suffering a high ankle sprain in a Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the season with 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. While those would be stellar numbers for most interior defensive lineman while missing five games, they’re notably lackluster for Donald, who’d previously set an all-time standard for overall production and impact at his position.

Aaron Donald turns 32 in a couple weeks. His best days of football are likely behind him. Fully healthy, though, expect Donald to regain his well-earned status as one of football’s best defensive tackles before whenever it is he actually decides to call his Hall-of-Fame career quits.