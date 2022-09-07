Rams star Aaron Donald working out with The Rock should terrify the rest of the league

The Los Angeles Rams will kick off the NFL season on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, and Aaron Donald, as one would expect, is grinding away in the gym. He has a very special workout partner ahead of the season opener, however, as the Rams star defensive tackle was seen pumping iron with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Rams’ facilities, via the team’s official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

As if Donald wasn’t already jacked enough, having The Rock in his corner could unleash a whole new side of AD. As the Rams perfectly stated in their Instagram caption, it’s a really bad day to be a weight. Thursday, however, might be a bad day to be a member of the Buffalo Bills, particularly for offensive linemen.

Donald will be back to his usual habits of tactfully and forcefully busting through double and triple-team coverage at the line of scrimmage. After seeing him in the gym with The Rock, the Bills may even consider sticking a fourth body on his side of the line to ensure Josh Allen doesn’t get an unwanted visit from the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

The Rock and Aaron Donald partook in a wide variety of exercises together, and ended the day by holding the Lombardi Trophy and a Rams’ Super Bowl ring, both of which Johnson looked to be in complete awe of.

Donald will be looking to add another ring to his collection this year, and getting some extra work in with one of the most physically fit human beings on the planet is a great way to get his body right for Week 1. It’ll be difficult build off of last season’s stellar performance, during which he recorded 12.5 sacks, 84 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 25 QB hits, and 4 forced fumbles, but it seems the veteran DT is motivated.