Published November 27, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Not much has gone right in the Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 defense of Super Bowl LVI, and to make matters worse, they are now getting ravaged by the injury bug with their season on the line. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp already may not return this season, and while they are obviously out for the Rams Week 12 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, it looks like L.A. is going to be without another key piece for this contest in Allen Robinson.

Robinson has been dealing with a foot injury lately, which threw his status for this game in serious doubt. The Rams offense is already without key players in Stafford and Kupp, and the latest update on Robinson’s playing status makes it sound likely that another big name player will not be taking the field for Los Angeles in Week 12.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Rams WR Allen Robinson, dealing with a foot injury, is not likely to play today vs. the Chiefs, source said.”

This isn’t great news for the Rams, as third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins is now going to be without his top two targets going up against a legitimate Super Bowl contender in Kansas City. Robinson hasn’t had a great debut season with Los Angeles, but he certainly could have helped Perkins out in what is surely going to be a tough contest for him.

With Robinson out, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek will likely command the majority of the targets from Perkins. The Rams are running out of time to salvage their season, and this latest injury update regarding Robinson doesn’t bode well for those chances. It will be interesting to see whether or not the Rams offense can stay afloat with yet another key player being forced to watch from the sidelines.