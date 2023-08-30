There were too many NFL cuts to count on roster decision day, and one of them was kicker Brett Maher. The Denver Broncos released the veteran after they landed Will Lutz in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. But it wasn't likely that Maher would be available for very long. Now, the Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a contract to bring him in, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘The #Rams are finalizing contract details with veteran kicker Brett Maher, source said.'

As of Wednesday, the Rams did not have a kicker on the 53-man roster after they decided to cut Tanner Brown, so it was an obvious need for Sean Mcvay's team to find somebody to take the job. Enter Maher, who was solid for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 despite an ugly postseason performance. In the regular season, Maher went 29-of-32 and was 9-of-11 on kicks beyond 50 yards, but his 1-of-6 mark on extra points during the playoffs was the final straw for the Cowboys.

He performed fairly well with the Broncos, but the Sean Payton ties to Will Lutz made it an easy decision for the Broncos.

Maher can still play at a quality level, so this is a big move for the Rams with Week 1 right around the corner. And the Rams face the Dallas Cowboys, in Dallas, on October 29. If Maher is still the kicker for the Rams by that time, it will be interesting to see how the fans react after his unforgettable playoff meltdown.