The defending Super Bowl champions are not having the smoothest of starts to the 2022 NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams are 2-2 after getting clobbered by the San Francisco 49ers in Monday night’s 24-9 road loss. Making that defeat to their rivals even more painful to the Rams are the injuries some of their players sustained in the contest.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, two Rams players in center Coleman Shelton and safety Jordan Fuller will not be able to play in at least the next two Los Angeles games after both got hurt playing against the Niners.

Center Coleman Shelton had a high ankle sprain, 4-6 weeks out.

Jordan Fuller re-aggravated hamstring, out a couple of weeks per McVay. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2022

Shelton’s injury makes the Rams’ center depth a lot thinner. They were already without Brian Allen in Week 4 and now with Shelton also out for a considerable time, Los Angeles might have to find more bodies to shore up the position. Matthew Stafford was abused in the pocket by San Francisco’s pass rushers in Week 4, especially when Shelton left the game, as the quarterback was sacked seven times for a loss of 54 yards. As a result, the Rams’ offense took a huge hit, unable to put together consistent drives.

As for Fuller, he did not seem to be at 100 percent when he suited up for the 49ers game, having been inactive a week before again the Arizona Cardinals. With Fuller out, Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott will be without the other body they used to form a three-safety look with downfield on defense.

The Rams will be playing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 both at home before taking a rest in Week 7.