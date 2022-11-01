Cam Akers drops cryptic 3-word tweet amid trade rumors

It’s no secret that running back Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams are not seeing each other completely eye to eye, which is also why trade rumors have been constantly following the former Florida State Seminoles star. These rumors have only gotten more intense following a cryptic three-word tweet by Akers that can be interpreted in a number of ways, including a desire to get out of control of the Rams to play somewhere else. In other words, another plea to get traded just before Tuesday’s 4pm (EST) NFL trade deadline.

I miss football 😐 — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) November 1, 2022

Cam Akers has not seen action since Week 5’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Akers, who tore his Achilles just before the 2021 NFL season, has been healthy for the most part since recovering from that major injury, but he has also seen his role decrease this year. In five games so far in the 2022 NFL season, Akers has only managed to rack up a total of 151 rushing yards and a touchdown on 51 carries. His average of 3.0 yards per carry is far from encouraging, but at only 23 years old, Akers could be better off in a much friendlier playing atmosphere where there is less competition in the backfield.

The Rams have mostly relied on Darrell Henderson Jr. when attacking the ground this season and with rookie Kyren Williams expected to make his debut soon, Cam Akers could potentially sink lower on LA’s running back depth chart.

Akers, selected in the second round (52nd overall) by the Rams in the 2020 NFL Draft, signed a four-year deal worth $6.17 million with Los Angeles back in 2020.