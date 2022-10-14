Cam Akers misses practice ahead of game vs. Panthers but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Rams were without running back Cam Akers during Thursday’s practice. The third-year player was listed on the injury report as a non-participate due to personal reasons.

All signs point to Akers being on the field for the Rams on Sunday when they take on the Carolina Panthers.

Cam Akers, much like the rest of the Rams offense, has struggled heavily this season. The former Florida State running back is coming off a torn Achilles suffered in 2020. In his limited return in 2021, Akers looked to be on the right track back. But that hasn’t been the case this season.

Through the Rams first five games, Akers has rushed for just 151 rushing yards and one touchdown on 51 carries. He is averaging just three yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Akers has even been a thought. He has just two receptions for 18 yards on the season.

Akers backfield partner Darrell Henderson has also struggled to get going this season. After a strong 2021, Henderson has accounted for just 138 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 34 carries.

In total, the Rams have been less than subpar on the ground. Through the first five games, they are averaging just 62.4 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry.

Many of the troubles that they have faced on the ground can be attributed to their troubles on the offensive line. This unit’s underperforming has impacted the offense as a whole. If things don’t change soon, Akers and the rest of the offense may be in for a very long season.